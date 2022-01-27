BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like Matt Turner is ready to move from New England to London. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have reportedly agreed to terms for Turner to transfer to Arsenal of the Premier League.

That comes according to former Revolution star and soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, who tweeted about the agreement Thursday afternoon. Twellman added that documents still need to be filed for the transfer to become official, so the details of the transfer remain unknown. But Turner will not make the move across the pond until the summer transfer window.

This marks an incredible moment for Turner, who went from being undrafted to one of the best keepers in Major League Soccer. The 27-year-old is coming off an incredible season where he earned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors after winning a New England franchise record 17 games in 2021.

Turner has also been a big star for the United States Men’s National Team, earning 13 caps on the national stage. Turner went 10-1-2 with nine shutouts for the USMNT in 2021. He was named top goalkeeper and a Best XI selection in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he helped the United States win the tournament with five clean sheets in six appearances.

The keeper has shown that he is game for the biggest moments on the pitch, and soon enough, he’ll get his chance to do the same on professional soccer’s biggest stage.