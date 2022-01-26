(MARE) – William, who likes to be called Will, is an active and loving boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. He is outgoing and enjoys playing with his many friends. He is very social at school and after school. He has a witty sense of humor, is reflective, a good listener and loves to make people laugh. Will is also very sensitive and concerned for the feelings of others. He is described as being very helpful to others and very polite. Will likes to play video games, build with Legos, work with wood and arts and crafts activities. He does well in school. He has expressed an interest in working in construction, being an architect or a truck driver when he is older. He very much wants to be adopted and is looking forward to the happy day when he meets his adoptive family.

Will is somewhat of an old soul. He does well academically but can use some nudging as many children can to stay on track with his education. William has an individual educational plan in school to address his social and emotional needs. He has access to a school counselor if he feels overwhelmed or in need of some extra support. William enjoys outdoor activities such as basketball. He likes computer games, video games and participating in activities within a family setting like family games nights, movie nights and cooking with his foster mother. These are all things that make him feel part of a caring family unit. William gets along with younger and older children. He has an older sister and brother who he maintains an ongoing relationship with.

Legally freed for adoption, Will would fit in well in any family constellation with or without other children in the home. An out of state family will be considered for Will providing that this family can commit to helping him maintain both in person visits and virtually contact with his siblings and grandmother who all live in western MA and with whom he is very close.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.