BOSTON (CBS) — Two members of the Patriots’ rookie class were voted onto the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, which was announced on Tuesday.
Quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore earned the honors for their rookie seasons with the Patriots.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Jones was the 15th overall pick in the draft out of Alabama. After beating out Cam Newton for the Patriots’ quarterback job, Jones started all 17 games for New England, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the Patriots to a Wild Card playoff berth.
Jones earned the spot on the All-Rookie Team over the likes of Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall pick), Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3), Justin Fields (No. 11), and Davis Mills (No. 67 overall).
Barmore was Jones’ teammate at Alabama, with the Patriots trading to move up to draft him at No. 38 overall. He played in 17 games, taking 55 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps and recording 46 total tackles (23 solo) with nine QB hits and 1.5 sacks.
The PFWA consists of writers from around the NFL. The voting took place this month.
The full All-Rookie Team is below.
Offense
QB – Mac Jones, New England Patriots
RB – Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers; Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
TE – Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
G – Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs; Alijah Vera-Tucker; New York Jets
T – Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Defense
DL – Christian Barmore, New England Patriots; Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens; Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts; Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins
LB – Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
CB – Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins; Tre’Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders
Special Teams
PK – Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
P – Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh Steelers
KR – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota Vikings
PR – Demetric Felton, Cleveland Browns
ST – Nick Niemann, Los Angeles Chargers