BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices have remained steady over the past week.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts gas is currently $3.36 a gallon, as it was on January 19.READ MORE: Salem Man Suffers Head Injury After ATV Crashes Through Ice In New Hampshire
That’s a dollar more than gas cost a year ago and 2 cents lower than it was a month ago.READ MORE: Investigators Narrow Time Of Harmony Montgomery Disappearance To Late November, Early December 2019
AAA said the Massachusetts average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average.MORE NEWS: Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother 'Knows What Law Enforcement Is Closing In On Learning,' Prosecutors Say
Despite typical low seasonal demand, the rising cost of crude oil is causing pump prices to go up. The national average for a gallon of gas has gone up 2 cents in the last week and 5 cents in the last month.