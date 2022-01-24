ARLINGTON (CBS) – The victim in a deadly fire Saturday at an elderly housing facility in Arlington has been identified as 88-year-old Bridget Doyle.
Flames broke out around 4 a.m. at Chestnut Manor apartments, which house elderly residents and people with disabilities.
The fire was found to be accidental. Flames started in an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was too close to combustible items, fire investigators said.
One other person was hurt in the fire, which displaced 16 people.