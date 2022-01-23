Reports: Tom Brady 'Non-Committal' On Future, 'Possible' He Retires After SeasonTom Brady hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, even at 44 years old. But could he walk away after the season?

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Shock Aaron Rodgers' Packers To Earn Spot In NFC Title GameFormer Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is now one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.

Pastrnak's Power-Play Goal Lifts Bruins Over Jets 3-2David Pastrnak scored a tie-breaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Preparing To 'Make A Run' At Josh McDanielsThe Las Vegas Raiders could be ready to make a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next coach, according to one report.

Trail Blazers Rally Past Celtics 109-105Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Boston Celtics 109-105 Friday night.