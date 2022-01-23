BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down, even at 44 years old. Still, according to a pair of reports by prominent NFL reporters on Sunday, it remains at least possible that the end could be near for the future Hall of Famer.
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter said in a report Sunday that Brady “remains non-committal to playing beyond this season.”
“Although Brady could decide to play again — he has talked about playing until he was 45, and even beyond — it is currently far from a given,” ESPN reported.
A short time later, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had a similar report, calling Brady’s future “unclear.”
“According to a source close to Brady, the public chatter about Brady’s potential retirement at age 44 is, at least, an issue to be concerned about and paid attention to. And no one has swatted it down. It is possible,” Rapoport reported.
Brady’s performance has not wavered, even at 44. He led the league in passing yards with 5,315 and touchdown passes with 43.
The Bucs host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with a berth in the NFC Championship Game on the line. And if Brady advances he’ll be squaring off against a familiar face – Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.