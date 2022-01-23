Aaron Rodgers' Playoff Loss Means NFL MVP Curse (Likely) Lives On For Another YearIt appears as though the curse of winning the NFL MVP Award will live on for another year.

The Rapid Emergence Of Tom Brady Retirement Story Is A Bit BizarreThe Tom Brady retirement story has come from out of nowhere and risen to a very real possibility in a short amount of time.

Reports: Tom Brady 'Non-Committal' On Future, 'Possible' He Retires After SeasonTom Brady hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, even at 44 years old. But could he walk away after the season?

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Shock Aaron Rodgers' Packers To Earn Spot In NFC Title GameFormer Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is now one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.

Pastrnak's Power-Play Goal Lifts Bruins Over Jets 3-2David Pastrnak scored a tie-breaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.