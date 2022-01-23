BRAINTREE (CBS) – South Shore Plaza in Braintree is back open for business a day after a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
A 26-year-old Boston man was shot Saturday inside the mall in what the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said appears to have been a targeted shooting.
No arrests have been made following the shooting, which forced the mall the be evacuated and closed for the evening on Saturday.
Investigators said Sunday no arrests have been made.
The victim, whose identification was not released, remains hospitalized. The DA’s office said they did not have a formal condition update, but “the prognosis has not improved” since they previously sad the man was in “grave condition.”
The shooting happened in one of the mall stores, not far from a parking garage. Police are asking people who saw anything out of the ordinary to call them.