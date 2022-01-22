FOXBORO (CBS) – There hasn’t been significant buzz in interest for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels so far as teams look to fill their head coaching vacancies. But according to a new report, that could be changing.
Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that multiple sources indicate there is “growing buzz” the Las Vegas Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at McDaniels.
The Raiders have not yet determined if interim coach Rich Bisaccia will remain as the team’s permanent head coach. Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs after Jon Gruden resigned earlier in the year.
Last week, Las Vegas fired general manager Mike Mayock. In a search for his replacement, the Raiders recently interviewed New England’s Davie Ziegler along with several other candidates.
Las Vegas has also shown interest in Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo as a potential head coach.