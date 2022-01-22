HAMILTON (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman was stabbed early Saturday morning at a home in Hamilton by a woman who knew her, according to local police.
Officers say that the Hamilton Communications Center was called about a report of a woman being stabbed. The incident took place on Railroad Avenue.
Police arrived at the scene and then arrested a 46-year-old woman. The 72-year-old was taken to Beverly Hospital for further treatment.
As of Saturday night, the status of the woman who was stabbed is not known.