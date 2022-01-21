TYNGSBORO (CBS) — Tyngsboro police are at the scene of a deadly crash that involved a garbage truck and a car Friday afternoon.
It happened on Westford Road. No details about the crash were immediately available.
SkyEye footage showed a mess of debris on the road, and a car in the woods.
#BREAKING Crash in Tyngsboro involving a garbage truck and a car which ended up in the woods. Working to learn what happened here pic.twitter.com/gJPLuzsSMr
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) January 21, 2022
Police said Westford Road is closed from the Sportsman’s Club to the Middlesex Road intersection, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.