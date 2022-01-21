WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Boston-bound Commuter Rail train struck and killed a woman in a car at a railroad crossing in Wilmington Friday night. It happened on Middlesex Ave near North Wilmington Station at about 5:53 p.m.
Transit Police said the woman in her 60s was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. Her identity has not been released.
The car was pushed approximately 40-50 yards down the track. Police are investigating why the car was in the crossing.
No one on board the train was injured. The 54 passengers on the train were transferred to buses to continue into Boston.
Delays are expected on the Haverhill Line.