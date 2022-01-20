BOSTON (CBS) — A Sturbridge man was arrested this week for allegedly hitting a Transit Police officer in the face. Police say before the alleged assault on Tuesday, he was asked to put on a mask before riding a train at the North Station Commuter Rail.
Rutul Jaiswal, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Police later discovered there were already existing warrants out for Jaiswal from Worcester District Court, including two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of trespassing.
Transit Police say they were called to the North Station Commuter Rail at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday after a man refused to wear a mask while trying to ride the train. After arriving, officers say they asked Jaiswal put on a mask several times, but he refused to do.
As Jaiswal was being escorted out of the station by police, he allegedly struck an officer in the face.
Jaiswal was later taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking.