David Ortiz On His Hall Of Fame Credentials, Those Who Won't Vote For Him Over PEDsWBZ-TV's Dan Roche sat down with David Ortiz, who will find out next week if he'll be enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Ortiz discusses the honor it would be to take his place in the Hall with all the greats of the game, and has a message to those who believe he used PEDs during his playing career.

2 hours ago