BOSTON (CBS) – There were 32,909 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The number of cases is down from last week, when there were 48,414 cases.
Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 28,151 cases among students and 4,758 among staff between January 13 and January 19.
Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth over the last several months:
- January 6-12: 48,414 cases (41,063 kids, 7,351 staff)
- December 23-January 5: 51,110 cases (38,887 kids, 12,213 staff)
- December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff)
- December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff)
- December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff)
- November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff)
- November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff)
- November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff)
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 3.06% and the percent of staff is 3.40%.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.