BOSTON (CBS) – New data released by health officials show nearly half of the patients in Massachusetts hospitals who tested positive for COVID were hospitalized for other reasons.
In its daily COVID report, the state is now distinguishing between patients with “primary” and “incidental” COVID cases.
On January 18, there were 3,187 patients hospitalized with COVID.
Of those patients, 1,624 or 51%, were listed as being hospitalized due to primary COVID.
There were 1,563 patients, or 49%, were reported as incidental COVID.
Patients are reported as being hospitalized for primary COVID if they received dexamethasone, a steroid treatment.