BOSTON (CBS) – Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he will not run for governor of Massachusetts.
Walsh told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, host of The Situation Room, that although "it was an honor to be mentioned as governor," he would continue to focus on his work as Secretary of Labor for President Joe Biden and on rebuilding America.
"I love Massachusetts, I love my city of Boston, but I'm serving the people of the United States of America right now," Walsh said.
Some had speculated Walsh would run for governor after Gov. Charlie Baker said he would not seek a third term. Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey were the possible Democratic candidates with the biggest bank accounts. Walsh began the year with more than $5.1 million in his campaign account, compared to more than $3.6 million for Healey.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Maura Healey, officially announced that she would be running for governor.
Healey joins a Democratic primary field that includes Danielle Allen, also 50, a Harvard political scientist who runs the Safra Center for Ethics, and State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, 43, who has represented the Second Suffolk District since 2009. Former GOP state representative and Donald Trump supporter Geoff Diehl, is running for the Republican nomination