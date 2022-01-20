BROOKLINE (CBS) — A man threw hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin’ customer for not wearing a mask inside the store Thursday morning, Brookline police say.
Officers were called to the Dunkin' at 8 Harvard St. just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance between two customers.
“The suspect and the victim got into a verbal exchange regarding the victim not wearing a mask inside of the store,” police said in a statement. Face masks are required in all indoor spaces open to the public in Brookline.
Police said the victim pulled his shirt up over his face "in attempt to deescalate the situation," but the other customer then became "belligerent" against Dunkin' workers and others inside.
“While exiting the store, the suspect threw his hot coffee in the direction of the victim striking the victim on the back of his lower legs,” police said.
Officers took the suspect into custody nearby, adding that they had to chase him down as he ran toward Route 9. He faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, and will be arraigned later Thursday in Brookline District Court.