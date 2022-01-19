BOSTON (CBS) – You can now order free, at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests online.
The federal government is offering four free tests to every household in the United States.
You can sign up by entering your name and address on covidtests.gov.
The tests are completely free and there are no charges or shipping costs. They are expected to ship within 7 to 12 days.
The limit of four tests is per household, no matter how many people live in that home.
Some people have reported issues ordering from the site. For example, some apartments and condominiums are not registered as multi-unit buildings.
If you have an issue, call the customer service hotline at 1-800-275-8777.
For more information, visit covidtests.gov.