BOSTON (CBS) — If any Patriots fans had been watching Tom Brady’s documentary series “Man In The Arena” on a weekly basis, they’ll now have to wait a while to see the finale.

After fans didn’t find the 10th and final episode on ESPN+ on Tuesday, director Gotham Chopra explained that the episode — which chronicles Brady’s 10th Super Bowl run and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — won’t be released for a while.

“There will be a 10th episode of #ManintheArena, but it’s still in production and likely out in Spring,” Chopra tweeted. “As @TomBrady

said in #Episode9, perspective comes with time and space so he wanted that to really reflect on what went down in Tampa last year. Be patient — it’ll be worth it!”

Thus far, the nine episodes have been rolled out on Tuesdays, with each one detailing a Patriots Super Bowl run. The project was announced and undertaken as a nine-part series before Brady embarked on that 10th Super Bowl run with Tampa, though, thus leading to the delay in production.

In the meanwhile, Brady and the Bucs are looking to make yet another Super Bowl run. Tampa Bay will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. Brady and the Bucs are gunning to be the first repeat champs since the Patriots of 2003 and 2004 — a tale which was of course covered closely in the documentary series.