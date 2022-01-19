BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have another a COVID-19 testing announcement Wednesday, a day after he said Massachusetts will start making weekly at-home COVID tests available for students and staff at schools.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy for the announcement at Ellis Early Learning on Berkeley Street in Boston. You can watch it live at 1 p.m. in the video above on CBSN Boston.
The tests for students and schools will come from the 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next three months. Baker has said the state will prioritize K-12 schools and child care facilities with those tests.