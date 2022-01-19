BOSTON (CBS) – Some snow is on the way for the morning commute Thursday and Saturday’s coastal storm is coming into better view.

After a mild day on Wednesday, a cold front pushes through here late Wednesday night and there will likely be some light snow on the backside of this boundary.

The precipitation will begin as a brief period of rain around the Massachusetts Turnpike and areas southward after midnight. As temperatures continue to drop, any rain will change to snow from north to south in the early morning hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY TIMELINE

3 to 5 a.m.: mix of rain and snow overspreads the area, rain inside (east) of I-95, snow to the northwest

5 to 7 a.m.: rain/snow line moves south to about Plymouth, steady snow as far north as the Mass./N.H. border, untreated roads become whitened/slippery

7 to 9 a.m.: rain/snow line now all the way down through the Cape, snowing light to moderate as far north as about Route 495, just scattered flurries northwest of 495 and the Pike

9 to 11 a.m.: snow shield sliding south and by 11 a.m. the northern fringes extend from Boston to Providence, snowing steadily and still accumulating in southeastern Mass., all done north of the Pike

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: snow moving out by 1 p.m., only Cape Cod and the Islands are still snowing and by 2 p.m. everyone is done.

The total accumulation on Thursday morning is expected to be a coating to 2 inches from about 495 (northwest of Boston) down through the Cape and Islands. There cold be as much as 3 inches in a few areas south of Boston in Plymouth and Bristol counties.

FRIDAY FORECAST

Friday is a very cold day with a stiff wind off the ocean. That cold air flowing over the relatively mild Atlantic could produce some light ocean-effect snowfall over parts of southeastern Mass. on Friday. Not expecting much more than scattered coatings here and there, mainly over Plymouth County.

SATURDAY SNOW

Then our attention turns to yet another coastal storm headed off to our east on Saturday. A wave of low pressure will form on the tail end of Thursday’s cold front way down in the Gulf of Mexico. It will ride up over the southeastern United States and emerge off the Carolinas late Friday. While some models are trying to deepen this system and pull it northward towards New England, the vast majority show a fairly weak and flat wave sliding well south of here early Saturday.

With the storm track likely being farther south than what is optimal for a good New England snowstorm, the best chance of seeing accumulating snow on Saturday would be over southeastern Mass.

As of this writing, I would give about a 25-percent chance of plowable (3 inches or more) snow down over extreme southeastern Mass. on Saturday morning. Odds decrease significantly to the north and west of Boston.

Regardless of what happens Saturday, next week looks mighty cold, perhaps the coldest overall week of the season. If you are rooting for snow, all I can say is there is plenty of time left on the clock. Sit tight.