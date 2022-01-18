BOSTON (CBS) – Two local women were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.
Kirstyn Niemela, 33, of Hudson, NH and Stefanie Chiguer 36, of Dracut are facing several charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Investigators said two witnesses helped the FBI identify Niemela and Chiguer.
The arrests bring the total number of people charged by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to 13.
Federal prosecutors have so far charged more than 700 people with participating in the attack.