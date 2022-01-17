SALISBURY (CBS) – Firefighters are on scene of a massive wind-whipped fire that spread to multiple buildings during an early Monday morning storm.
Flames were roaring on Central Ave. overnight.
When firefighters first responded, winds were around 13 MPH. But winds have since begun whipping at over 30 MPH.
Anyone impacted by the fire is asked to go to Salisbury Police headquarters where the American Red Cross will be assisting.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No further information is currently available.