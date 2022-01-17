BOSTON (CBS) – Several thousand Massachusetts customers were left without power following an early morning Monday storm.
Snow and rain arrived in Massachusetts overnight, but wind was the bigger issue in much of the region.
As of 9:30 a.m., about 14,000 customers were without power.
Salem was one of the hardest hit communities. Over 5,000 customers lost power as of late Monday morning.
Eversource and National Grid both said they had crews standing by ahead of the storm in anticipation of power outages.