By CBSBoston.com Staff
STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer is recovering after he was mauled by a dog on Sunday morning. Officer Joe Ponzo was making a routine call at a home when he was attacked.

Police said the dog lunged at the officer when the homeowner opened the door.

Ponzo needed 30 stitches to his face and head.

A Stoneham police officer was attacked by a dog on Sunday (Photo Via Stoneham Police)

Stoneham Animal Control reminded residents to secure their dogs in a different room if they know that police, fire, or medical personnel are responding to their homes.

“These Officers take enough risks and should not have to worry about bad pet owners,” animal control wrote on Facebook.

