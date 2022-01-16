ARLINGTON (CBS) — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a Weymouth home and led police on a foot chase that ended in the Mystic River. Police said Joseph Kahler, 30, who was last living in Weymouth, was arrested on Saturday.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a Mystic Lake Drive home after a homeowner returning to the house saw a man walking from an open kitchen window to a U-Haul truck parked in the street. The truck drove off toward Newton Street.

Police were able to follow the truck from a safe distance. It soon stopped on Coral Street and the driver, later identified as Kahler, and a woman got out and started running away. Officers were quickly able to stop and arrest the woman.

Kahler had continued toward the Mystic River near River Street. Bystanders helped officers by telling them where he had last been seen. Police said he refused to stop so officers deployed K-9 Eiko.

“Kahler then ran onto the ice where both he and K-9 Eiko fell through the ice and into the water. K-9 Eiko did not make contact with the suspect and was called back to the river bank,” police said.

The water was shallow enough for Kahler to stand. He allegedly refused to come out of the water and would not grab a hold of a safety line police threw to him.

An officer was eventually able to get Kahler out of the water and EMS was on scene to treat him for cold exposure. He was taken to a local hospital for more treatment before he was booked.

Police then determined the U-Haul truck had been stolen. While investigating the truck, police said they found items taken from the Mystic Lake Drive home and heroin.

Kahler was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, possession of Class C substance. He also was held on four active warrants out of Boston District, Quincy District Court, and Weymouth District Court.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for an evaluation. She has two active warrants for her arrest, out of Worcester District Court and a Boston court but will not be charged in connection with Saturday’s incident. Her name was not released.