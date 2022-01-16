FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said there are decisions to be made following Saturday’s season-ending drubbing at that hands of the Buffalo Bills. But first, he said it’s time for the organization to catch its breath and “take a longer view of everything.”

Belichick held his season-ending press conference Sunday morning after New England was eliminated with a 47-17 playoff loss in Buffalo.

“We all need to step back, catch our breath and take a longer view of things. At some point we’ll talk about certain situations,” Belichick said. “Players who aren’t under contract, players who whatever their future is with the team or what their individual situations are, those will all be dealt with at a later point in time, certainly not today, tomorrow or the next day.”

Belichick was asked about his own future as well. When asked if he wants to continue coaching in 2022, he responded “I’d say that would be accurate.”

Players have the day off Sunday and some will meet with the media on Monday.

The futures of several veteran players remain up in the air, including Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.

Belichick added there have also been questions asked about potential changes to his coaching staff, but said “I’ve been totally focused on Buffalo. I haven’t really thought of any of that.”