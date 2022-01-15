WORCESTER (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Worcester.
Police say they were called to the Big Y parking lot on Mayfield Street around 2:45 a.m. after a report of someone being shot.
Officers then found the girl, who had gunshot wounds. She was later taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a little after 3 p.m.
“The incident does not appear to be random in nature,” Worcester Police said.
The name of the girl has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8651.