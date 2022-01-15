BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this season, Noah Reeb and his father flew across the country to see Tom Brady and thank the quarterback in person for the motivation and inspiration during Reeb’s battle with brain cancer.

Now, Brady is sending his appreciation to Noah and his family, in the form of a Super Bowl trip.

In a video posted by the NFL on Saturday, Brady surprised the Reeb family by telling them that they’ll be going to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next month.

“Hey, Noah. What’s up man? Happy new year, I know it’s been a while. I hope you’ve been enjoying the season so far. We’re grinding, getting ready to start the playoffs,” Brady said in a video. “But earlier, you held up that sign that said I helped you beat brain cancer. Well, listen, your fight, you’ve inspired so many people — including myself, but millions of others also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year, and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had. So as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A.!”

Plenty of camera phones were around to capture Noah’s reaction:

.@TomBrady surprised 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb with Super Bowl tickets. This is what it’s all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qo6QdjM1qI — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022

While Brady and the Bucs will be doing their best to get back to the Super Bowl, Noah’s ticket has already been punched.

“We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re gonna be there,” Brady said. “It’s going to be really cool for all of us.”