BOSTON (CBS) — The exact reasons for such a thing to reach the public are not quite known, but a report from ESPN detailed how the Bills expect the Patriots to defend their offense on Saturday night.
Reporter Dianna Russini tweeted out on Saturday morning that the Bills are expecting a man-heavy approach defensively from the Patriots, with a double team expected for all-world receiver Stefon Diggs.
“The Bills are expecting the Patriots to go heavier with man coverage tonight,” Russini tweeted. “They expect the double team on [Stefon] Diggs — with Patriots JC Jackson on the other corner, they believe there is a potential for Dawson Knox and Cole Beasley to see more targets.”
The Patriots, of course, play a lot of man coverage. (Injured cornerback Jonathan Jones provided a nice peek behind the curtains on that matter on Saturday.) But with Jalen Mills on the COVID-19 list, and with Kyle Dugger questionable for the game with a hand injury, one might reasonably expect some more zone defense from New England to help protect against Josh Allen and Co. from exploiting any one-on-one mismatches.
Nevertheless, the Bills are expecting man coverage on Saturday night.
Russini also said that Josh Allen told her that he will not be wearing long sleeves, despite the single-digit temperatures forecast for the game. Meanwhile rookie Mac Jones will contemplate donning the famed scuba suit that Tom Brady wore in some of the colder games in his New England career.