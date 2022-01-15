Jalen Mills Officially Not Activated From COVID-19 List, Leaving Patriots Without Starting Cornerback Vs. BillsJalen Mills is officially out for the Patriots in the postseason opener in Buffalo.

Hall's OT Goal Lifts Red-Hot Bruins Over Predators 4-3Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With BucsTom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think.

Bills Expect Patriots To Play Heavy Man Coverage, Double Stefon Diggs; Josh Allen Going Sleeveless In Frigid TemperaturesThe exact reasons for such a thing to reach the public are not quite known, but a report from ESPN detailed how the Bills expect the Patriots to defend their offense on Saturday night.

Patriots-Bills Wild Card Predictions: Can Pats Pull Off An Upset In Buffalo?The Patriots and the Bills will square off for the third time this season on Saturday night, as the two teams battle on Super Wild Card Weekend.