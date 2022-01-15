BOSTON (CBS) — The temperature isn’t cracking double digits and there is a wind chill advisory in Buffalo, but that didn’t stopping David Andrews from wearing his usual pre-game attire ahead of Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in Orchard Park.

Cold? What cold? The Georgia native has never really been bothered by frigid conditions, which he makes clear whenever he takes the field for warmups in temps well below freezing.

With less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday, a sleeveless Andrews took the field at Highmark Stadium to get warmed up. There probably wasn’t much warming up involved; it was likely a lot more of the Patriots center adapting to the bitter cold that he’s about to play in.

Andrews was sporting a similar look ahead of New England’s first game in Buffalo on Dec. 6, though he was wearing shorts along with his short sleeves that Monday evening. He at least had his legs covered on Saturday, which is a wise decision.

Andrews and the New England offensive line will be busy in the Wild Card game, with the Patriots likely going with another run-heavy approach against Buffalo. But there’s a good chance he’ll also have a lot more pass protection responsibilities this time around, unlike the Monday night game when Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw just three passes.

Jones was pretty well bundled up when he took the field to get his arm loose:

Mac Jones is bundled up pic.twitter.com/VNkEgCg9Ww — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 15, 2022

He’s in there somewhere, we think.