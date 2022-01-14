WALTHAM (CBS) — A city worker in Waltham is being praised for having a good eye after he spotted a sentimental ornament still on a Christmas tree out for collection.
"I would like to praise the worker who picked up our Christmas tree on Ash Street on Wednesday morning. He rang my doorbell and had an ornament in his hand that had been left on our tree. This ornament is 35 years old, a first baby's Christmas ornament," said the note from the Waltham resident, which was shared by the city on Facebook.
"I was so stunned by his kindness and taking the time to see this on the tree and coming to my door that I did not get his name. I hope you will know who he is and make sure he is appreciated. I did thank him but please extend my thanks to him again."
Waltham posted the "wonderful note" with the hashtag #OneWaltham.
This week is the last for Christmas tree collection pickup. If you need to report a missed pickup call Public Works at 781-314-3855.