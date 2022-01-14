Patriots-Bills Wild Card Predictions: Can Pats Pull Off An Upset In Buffalo?The Patriots and the Bills will square off for the third time this season on Saturday night, as the two teams battle on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To BruinsTuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night.

Snubbed: Brad Marchand Not Named An NHL All-StarSomehow, Brad Marchand is not part of the All-Star mix this season.

Tickets For Bills-Patriots Playoff Game Are Insanely CheapIs the frigid forecast scaring away the hearty souls of Western New York from attending Saturday night's Patriots-Bills playoff game in Orchard Park?

Rask's Return, Pastrnak's Hat Trick Help Bruins Beat Flyers 3-2David Pastrnak scored a natural hat trick, Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from hip surgery and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.