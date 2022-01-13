WESTON (CBS) – In the era of COVID, cross-country skiing is again seeing a boom in the northeast and it’s a good way to spend time outdoors in the winter.

Weston is home to one of the few Nordic skiing tracks that make their own snow.

“Weston Ski Track started in 1974,” general manager Mark Jacobson told WBZ-TV. “This was right at the boom of cross-country skiing.”

For nearly 50 years now, the Leo J. Martin golf course has transformed every winter into acres and acres of alpine ski trails.

And when there’s no snow, no problem. They just make it.

“There are a lot of times where we’re skiing on machine-made snow and there are golfers on the other side golfing,” Jacobson said.

The skis have changed in recent years, with better waxes and new skin technology.

Harvard’s cross-country ski team trains here, alongside true amateurs.

“The nice thing about cross-country skiing is you can start off slow, just as we did here. And then, as you get better, you can get faster and go down steeper hills and go farther,” Jacobson told WBZ.

Weston ski track is open seven days a week.

