BOSTON (CBS) — One way or the other, it’s looking like the next head coach of the Houston Texans will be a Bill Belichick assistant.
In the hours after the Texans fired David Culley, two names quickly emerged as coaches the team will target to fill the role: Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo.
Flores is no surprise, as he led the Dolphins in a largely successful manner in his three years in Miami before getting unceremoniously and surprisingly fired on Monday. His long history with Texans general manager Nick Caserio in New England made him an obvious candidate.
But ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Mayo — a coach with much less experience — is “expected” to be a “leading candidate” for the job.
Patriots’ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022
Of course, what Mayo lacks in coaching experience (he’s in his third year as the inside linebackers coach on New England’s defense) he makes up for in playing experience. As the 10th overall pick in the 2008 draft, Mayo played eight seasons with the Patriots.
He interviewed for the Eagles’ open job last year, reportedly impressing ownership, but that job ultimately went to Nick Siriani.
Mayo has been open about his desire to become an NFL head coach, which seems like a goal he will achieve some day. The Texans may make that opportunity arise sooner than later.