Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. CanadiensBrad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection.

Hurley's Picks: Upsets Should Be Hard To Find In 'Super' Wild Card WeekendThe name "Super Wild Card Weekend" is just so bad. But the weekend itself? Oh, brother. It's a good one.

Saturday's Playoff Opener Against Bills Could Be Third Coldest Game In Patriots HistoryTemperatures are expected to be in the single digits when the Patriots open the postseason against the Buffalo Bills.

Marchand Hat Trick Leads Bruins To 5-1 Win Over CanadiensBrad Marchand's hat trick led the Boston Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Celtics Take Control Early, Pull Away From Pacers 119-100Jaylen Brown scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 33 and the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night.