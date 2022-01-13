BOSTON (CBS) – As the Omicron variant surges, over-the-counter cold and flu medications are becoming harder to find.
CVS spokeswoman Tara Burke told WBZ-TV they’re seeing “increased demand for cold and cough products.”
Sales of those medicines actually plummeted at the start of the pandemic because people weren’t going out and kids weren’t going to school.
“In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply,” said Burke.
“We continue to see greater demand for cough, cold and flu products nationwide and as a result, Walgreens has worked diligently with our suppliers to ensure we have enough supply to cover customer demand. There may however be temporary and/or isolated shortages of specific products,” a spokesperson for Walgreens told CBS affiliate KMOV-TV.