BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston taxi driver says she saw her life and family flash before her eyes when a passenger attacked her with a hammer and knife.

“I panicked. I panicked,” Lilt Molla recalled of the Wednesday morning attack in Brighton.

It was the most frightening ride of her life – one that left Molla with seven stitches on her forehead.

The cab driver said she picked the passenger up near Jette Court at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Things took a violent turn just minutes into the trip.

“She pulled out a big knife and she had a hammer in her right hand and she said ‘I’m going to stab you – give me your money,’” Molla told WBZ-TV. “I just started, I don’t have money. When I turned around, she hit me with her hammer.”

Molla said she wasn’t able to see her attacker’s face because it was dark and the woman was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

“I believe she’s white, she could be Hispanic. Chubby, maybe 300, 280 pounds,” Molla said of her attacker.

The passenger was able to get through the unlocked partition, but Molla was able to fight back.

“I went through the partition; I grab her hand. I bite her and I turned her knife on her and I think she got scared and ran away,” she said.

That’s when Molla drove herself to the police station in Brighton and was taken to a nearby hospital for a gash on forehead.

“She could’ve stabbed me in my eye. She could have. She could’ve stabbed my neck,” the victim described of the close call.

As police investigate who would do this and why, Molla had this to say about her hammer-wielding attacker: “God help her, she’s crazy. She’s crazy.”