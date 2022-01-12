DUXBURY (CBS) – A surveillance camera captured a speeding driver slamming into a Duxbury sanding truck during a recent storm. Police said the video should serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down during bad weather.
Police said the crash happened Saturday night on Tremont Street in front of Duxbury Fire Department.
The driver, who police said was “traveling too fast for the conditions,” can be seen slamming into a town sanding truck.
Following the crash, the driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The truck operator also suffered minor injuries.
“The Duxbury Police would like to remind drivers to reduce their speed and be cautious when driving in winter weather to compensate for decreased visibility and increased stopping distances. It could save your life,” Duxbury Police Chief Stephen McDonald said. “We would also like to point out that crashes like this are exactly why the Massachusetts ‘Move Over Law’ was enacted. The law mandates drivers to slow down and move over for road maintenance, public safety, and other service vehicles. The people who put their lives at risk to help others deserve this protection and your attention.”