Josh Allen Has A Very Real Concern About The Frigid Temperatures Expected For Patriots-Bills Playoff Game"I think the most important thing for me is, I don't know why, I got bad circulation in my feet. My toes get really cold and they go numb a little bit."

Revolution Add Two Players In 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Including Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson At 24th OverallThe New England Revolution drafted two players in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Loyola Marymount goalkeeper Jacob Jackson with the 24th pick and UCLA defender Ben Reveno with the 52nd selection.

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB SeasonsAfter a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement.

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary EpisodeAny Patriots fans who have had a hard time adjusting to the new normal will certainly want to catch the final few minutes of this one.

Joe Judge Fired By New York GiantsJoe Judge survived "Black Monday" in the NFL. But he didn't last much longer.