WESTBROOK, Maine (CBS) — It’s back! A massive ice disc that first appeared three years ago in a Maine river has returned.
The city of Westbrook posted a video of the disc that resurfaced in the Presumpscot River on Tuesday. The unusual sight made headlines across the world in 2019 when it first formed.
“We can’t help but be excited for the return of the world famous Westbrook Ice Disk!” the city posted to Facebook. “Let’s enjoy it for as long as it’s here in our city.”
A nearby waterfall to the north creates churning water currents that help to form the disc. It can start to spin thanks to the current and temperature changes in the water underneath the ice that create a vortex.