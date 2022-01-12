BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout for a new parking scam that can steal their bank and credit card information.
Police said the scam, which was discovered in Texas, involved fraudulent QR code stickers placed on parking meters as a “quick pay” option. The QR code actually sends users to a fraudulent website to enter their details. They did not say the stickers had been spotted on Massachusetts parking meters.
Drivers should not use these QR code stickers on parking meters and should report them to local police if they see them.