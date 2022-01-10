BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday was an excellent day for the Miami Dolphins. Monday was a rough morning for the head coach.

Just hours after the Dolphins ended their season with a victory over the New England Patriots, the team fired head coach Brian Flores.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, and the Dolphins announced it shortly thereafter.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” owner Stephen Ross said. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”

Flores was the third head coach firing of the morning, along with Mike Zimmer from the Vikings and Matt Nagy from the Bears.

Flores coached the Dolphins for three seasons, taking over a rebuilding roster in 2019, when the team was expected to win one or two games all year but ended up going 5-11. The Dolphins went 10-6 in 2020 but missed out on the playoffs with a loss in Week 17. They went 9-8 in 2021, missing the playoffs for a third straight year and ending Flores’ tenure in Florida.

Prior to coaching the Dolphins, Flores’ entire coaching experience came under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Flores joined the team as a scouting assistant in 2004 and worked his way up to de facto defensive coordinator, which was his role when the Patriots held the Rams to three points in Super Bowl LIII.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022,” Ross wrote. “I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”