BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy.
That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two.READ MORE: Patriots Get Some Good News On Christian Barmore's Injury
Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he served as Broncos head coach for three seasons. Following a 3-0 start to the season, the Broncos went 4-10 the rest of the way and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year.READ MORE: Early Weather Forecast For Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Calls For Frigid Temperatures In Buffalo
Mayo, 35, figures to be a hot name on the head coaching market this offseason. He has been on the New England staff since 2019, and has an eight-year playing career with the Patriots to draw from. He interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job last January, and said during the 2021 preseason that he has “aspirations to be a head coach.”MORE NEWS: Winning Plays Remain Out Of Reach And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts
Reports in recent weeks also indicated that Mayo could be in the running for the Chicago Bears head coaching job as well.