BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots no doubt wanted a win in their regular season finale in Miami. But emerging from the game healthy for the playoffs was likely a much more significant desire.
Unfortunately for New England, things didn’t go so well in that department.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson left the game after just one carry for two yards. He was evaluated and deemed to have suffereda head injury.
UPDATE: Stevenson returned to the game in the third quarter.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn also suffered an ankle injury and headed to the locker room as well. He was replaced by Justin Herron.
Both players were deemed questionable to return by the Patriots. Stevenson did return, but Wynn was ruled out midway through the third quarter.
It’s worth noting that Damien Harris was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. He was active for the game, but it was Brandon Bolden who scored the Patriots’ first touchdown of the day.
Additionally, cornerback Sean Davis — an elevation from the practice squad — suffered a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return.