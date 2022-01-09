BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID cases setting records in many parts of the country, the demand for testing is off the charts. Boston health officials are looking to make it easier for anyone trying to get one.

There were long lines at the Anna Cole Community Center testing site on Sunday, but heated tents made all the difference. The snow-covered tents were set up last week to help residents battle the elements while waiting in line.

They had little heaters throughout it so it made waiting much more pleasant,” one person said.

“The tents were perfect. It really made a big difference I think for people to encourage them to stay and actually get tested,” another told WBZ-TV.

The demand for tests remains high after the holiday breaks as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. The city promised to make improvements to testing sites.

“Our key focus right now is efficiency and get people in and out,” said Jeremy Paz of LCG Boston. “We have implemented a couple of registration people to set aside the new patients to get preregistered so they can go into our nursing stations and get tested a lot faster”

At the Anna Cole Community Center, they expected to test just over 1,000 people Sunday.

People told WBZ-TV that standing in line under the tent makes the conditions so much better than what they were just a few days ago.

“The tent is so important, my friends were here and they said there was no tent and they were freezing. Now the tent is very important, they upgraded really good,” a woman said.

Starting Sunday they have new testing hours. Sundays are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week, it’s 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Saturday.