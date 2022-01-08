FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Framingham Public Schools announced this week that they have suspended all extracurriculars activities through January 21 due to a surge in COVID cases. Extracurriculars include athletics, arts and clubs.
The district said Wednesday that the decision was made in collaboration with the Framingham Department of Public Health and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after a surge in cases. At least 1,387 residents had tested positive for the virus since December 29, which is the largest seven-day increase the city has ever had.
The city has also suspended indoor group activities offered through the Framingham Department of Park, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs through January 21.
Framingham Public Schools also said it is adjusting its COVID-19 response protocols. The district will shift its resources from contact tracing and the “Test-and-Stay” program to a focus on its pooled testing program.
"Our goal is to quickly attend to our positive pools, identify those individuals who have COVID-19, and send them home from school to prevent further spread. We hope that by doing so in a timely manner, we will limit the exposure of our students and staff. The District will continue to send out notification letters to families when there is a positive case in a classroom," the school district said.
The City will monitor COVID testing data over the next two weeks to determine if the current suspension of extracurricular activities needs to be extended.