Brown's First Triple-Double Leads Celtics Over Knicks 99-75Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double.

Pastrnak, Marchand Each Score Twice In Bruins 5-2 Win Over LightningDavid Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored twice, Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Saturday night.

Antonio Brown On His Friendship With Tom Brady: 'He Needs Me To Play Football'It's safe to assume that the Tom Brady-Antonio Brown friendship is over.

Patriots Safety Kyle Dugger Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against DolphinsThe New England secondary will be missing a key piece when the Patriots close out the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Kyle Dugger has been ruled out for Week 18 with a hand injury.

Bill Belichick Says Snow Is Part Of Living In New England, 'So You May As Well Embrace It'On Thursday, Bill Belichick gave his players what they referred to as a "snow speech," making it clear that Friday's storm was no excuse for being late to work. The Patriots head coach made sure to follow his own advice come Friday morning.