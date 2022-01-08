FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — The Commuter Rail will be cutting back service for at least two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce. The Haverhill and Worcester lines will operate on an adjusted winter schedule starting Monday.
For Haverhill riders: trains starting or ending at Reading are canceled and the remaining trains will make all of the stops. The MBTA suggests riders consider the MBTA Bus 137.READ MORE: COVID Positivity Rate At 32% In Boston: 'That's Why We Are Here,' Mom Says At Vaccination Clinic
For Worcester riders: the local Framingham trains have been eliminated and Worcester express trips will make additional stops for riders between Boston and Framingham.
READ MORE: Massachusetts Lottery To Hold COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Retail Locations This Weekend
⚠️ Service Reminder: The Adjusted Weekday Winter Schedule goes into effect starting Monday, January 10. The regular Fall/Winter Schedule remains in effect for all other lines.
Access Adjusted Weekday Winter Schedules: https://t.co/AW0Ike8PZDhttps://t.co/nZdCjZFymr
— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 8, 2022
All other lines will continue on their regularly scheduled routes.
The MBTA said the shift will be for two weeks initially and that “normal service resumes when workforce availability allows.”MORE NEWS: Car Slams Into Stoneham Liquor Store
Rides are reminded to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated.