BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — Snow from Friday’s storm began sticking to the road in Bridgwater around 5 a.m.. At the Department of Public Works in West Bridgewater, they have 1,500 tons of salt ready and crews have been preparing for days.
Many people are ready to finally see snow, including DPW Assistant Director Shawn Anderson. He said people do need to take the storm seriously and stay off the roads though.
"I'm thinking that it's going to be pretty bad between 5 and 10, an inch an hour," he said. "Make sure everything is plowed and try to get roads down to black and we try to do our best."
"Just stay off the roads, let us do our jobs and hopefully, everyone will be safe," Anderson added.
School is canceled in Bridgewater, as well as many other communities, in an effort to keep people home. Here is the latest closings list.