BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s storm has forced Mass. State Police to reduce the speed limit on the Mass. Pike to 40 mph from the New York border to I-495 in Westboro.
"It's going to be tough, especially for the next few hours. Roads right now are generally going to be snow-covered," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV before 6 a.m. "Our plows are going to have a really hard time keeping up with that snowfall rate and it's going to continue to be snow-covered. You're going to have very limited visibility and extremely slippery driving."
MassDOT has 2,436 pieces of equipment deployed to work through the snowfall.
“Today is a really good day to work remote if you can,” said Gulliver.
If you do need to travel, plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time.
While Gulliver said the storm is fast-moving and will be finished by the afternoon, “it’s still going to take several hours for us to get the roadways completely cleaned up. Then you need to really remember that deep cold coming in tonight, we’re going to see some deep freeze, we expect some more slippery conditions overnight.”