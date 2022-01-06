FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27.

In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason has been selected by the Iceland Men’s National Team for friendlies against Uganda on Jan. 12 and South Korea on Jan. 15.

While Turner and Lletget are no strangers to the US Men’s National Team, this is the first career international call-up for Jones, who finished fifth in 2021 MLS Defender of the Year voting after enjoying a career year for New England in 2021.

Turner, 27, owns a 10-1-2 record and nine shutouts across 13 starts with the United States, all of which came in 2021. His 13 caps in 2021 are the most by a USMNT goalkeeper in a debut year, while his nine shutouts are a new program record for a calendar year.

The Revs goalkeeper has started five World Cup Qualifiers during the current campaign in addition to six starts in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, in which he was named the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper.

Lletget, who joined New England via trade from the LA Galaxy in December 2021, has been capped 33 times by the United States Men’s National Team since his debut for the Stars and Stripes under Bruce Arena in 2017. The 29-year-old has scored eight international goals at the senior level, and in 2021, he totaled four goals in 16 caps and helped capture the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title.

Traustason has collected 40 caps in his international career, with five goals and one assist for Iceland.